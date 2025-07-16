Left Menu

Assam's CM Pushes for Healthcare Excellence at Kokrajhar Medical College

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Kokrajhar Medical College to review its facilities and operations, focusing on critical departments and healthcare delivery. He interacted with medical staff and students to identify challenges and ensure resource mobilization, aiming to transform the hospital into a center of excellence.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital to assess its facilities and operational efficiency on Wednesday.

During the visit, Sarma inspected critical departments like the ICU and OPD, interacted with healthcare professionals and students, and held a meeting to address gaps in healthcare services.

The CM reviewed infrastructure and manpower, emphasizing the importance of transforming it into a premier institution by ensuring better resources and addressing specific challenges in healthcare delivery.

