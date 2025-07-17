In a significant policy oversight, a massive stockpile of emergency food biscuits nearing expiry in Dubai raised a global concern, with more than half of it doomed for destruction. As a result of the former President Donald Trump's aid halt, USAID faced criticism for its inefficiency, Reuters reveals.

About 622 tons of these calorie-packed biscuits were salvaged through a late agreement after initial bureaucratic delays, but around 496 tons, valued at nearly $800,000, are set for destruction, escalating the waste issue already costing the U.S. $100,000 more due to incineration procedures.

The humanitarian impact is profound as this episode symbolizes the disarray in U.S. foreign aid operations. With millions facing acute hunger, such wastage demonstrates the unintended repercussions of scaling down USAID, exacerbating global food insecurity concerns.

