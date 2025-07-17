Pioneering Robotic Telesurgery in India: Dr. Mohit Bhandari's Trailblazing Achievement
Dr. Mohit Bhandari successfully performed the world's first long-distance robotic bariatric telesurgery between Gurugram and Indore. Utilizing the SSI Mantra M3 system, this milestone sets new standards for remote surgery, emphasizing India's leadership in medical robotics. It marks a significant advancement in global surgical care and access.
Dr. Mohit Bhandari, a prominent figure in the field of bariatric and robotic surgery, has made history by successfully conducting the world's first long-distance robotic bariatric telesurgery.
Operating from Gurugram, Dr. Bhandari utilized the cutting-edge SSI Mantra M3 system to perform a gastric bypass on a patient located over 850 kilometers away in Indore. The procedure was executed without any perceptible lag, showcasing the precision and capabilities of modern medical robotics.
This groundbreaking operation sets a new benchmark in remote surgical care, underscoring India's rapid advancements in digital health technology and its growing leadership in medical innovation globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2nd T20I: India Women register 24-run over England; take 2-0 lead in five-match series
Indian Army's Spear Corps felicitate 44 students who cleared NEET, JEE after undergoing training in Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness
Amanjot, Rodrigues power India to 24-run win over England in 2nd T20I
India's push for zero tariff on labour-intensive exports is combination of economic strategy and domestic politics: GTRI
Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa Launches Promotional Campaign in India