Left Menu

Pioneering Robotic Telesurgery in India: Dr. Mohit Bhandari's Trailblazing Achievement

Dr. Mohit Bhandari successfully performed the world's first long-distance robotic bariatric telesurgery between Gurugram and Indore. Utilizing the SSI Mantra M3 system, this milestone sets new standards for remote surgery, emphasizing India's leadership in medical robotics. It marks a significant advancement in global surgical care and access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:50 IST
Pioneering Robotic Telesurgery in India: Dr. Mohit Bhandari's Trailblazing Achievement

Dr. Mohit Bhandari, a prominent figure in the field of bariatric and robotic surgery, has made history by successfully conducting the world's first long-distance robotic bariatric telesurgery.

Operating from Gurugram, Dr. Bhandari utilized the cutting-edge SSI Mantra M3 system to perform a gastric bypass on a patient located over 850 kilometers away in Indore. The procedure was executed without any perceptible lag, showcasing the precision and capabilities of modern medical robotics.

This groundbreaking operation sets a new benchmark in remote surgical care, underscoring India's rapid advancements in digital health technology and its growing leadership in medical innovation globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025