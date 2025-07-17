Pioneering Robotic Telesurgery in India: Dr. Mohit Bhandari's Trailblazing Achievement

Dr. Mohit Bhandari, a prominent figure in the field of bariatric and robotic surgery, has made history by successfully conducting the world's first long-distance robotic bariatric telesurgery.

Operating from Gurugram, Dr. Bhandari utilized the cutting-edge SSI Mantra M3 system to perform a gastric bypass on a patient located over 850 kilometers away in Indore. The procedure was executed without any perceptible lag, showcasing the precision and capabilities of modern medical robotics.

This groundbreaking operation sets a new benchmark in remote surgical care, underscoring India's rapid advancements in digital health technology and its growing leadership in medical innovation globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)