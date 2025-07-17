Left Menu

Unlocking the Cancer Battle: The Essential Role of Oral Healthcare

Researchers from AIIMS Delhi highlight the crucial role of oral healthcare in improving cancer-related health outcomes. Poor oral health links to illnesses like cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and cancers of the head and neck. Efforts to integrate oral health practices across healthcare settings are imperative.

Delhi researchers from AIIMS have emphasized the indispensable role oral healthcare plays in cancer treatment and related health improvements. This call to action stresses the inclusion of oral care practices at every stage of health management.

Research shows a noteworthy association between inadequate oral health and various health problems, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes, as well as increased cancer risks, especially for head and neck cancers (HNC). The study advocates integrating oral hygiene into regular healthcare practices.

Experts urge the need for innovative, cost-effective oral diagnostics and public health initiatives in Southeast Asia, such as supervised tooth-brushing programs, to combat health inequalities and enhance cancer survivorship. Targeted policies to reduce sugar consumption and tobacco promotion are recommended for improved oral health outcomes.

