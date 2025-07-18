Trump's Health Update: Understanding Chronic Venous Insufficiency
President Trump underwent a medical examination for 'mild swelling' in his legs, revealing chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults. The White House clarified these tests were precautionary. Despite bruising linked to handshaking and aspirin use, Trump's overall health remains excellent, with no serious ailments found.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump's recent health checkup has put the focus on chronic venous insufficiency, a condition diagnosed after he noticed mild swelling in his lower legs. This condition, frequent in older adults, involves the failure of veins to effectively circulate blood against gravity.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that despite visible bruising on Trump's hand, consistent with frequent handshaking and aspirin use, his overall health remains 'excellent.' Trump, currently 79, uses aspirin to reduce the risk of heart complications, and the recent concern about his health was meant to address speculative reports.
The medical examination revealed no serious health issues such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Leavitt emphasized that the president was not experiencing discomfort from this condition. Routine tests ensured no signs of heart failure or systemic illnesses, asserting the president's robust health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump wants to celebrate 250 years of independence with UFC fight at White House
Trump planning UFC fight at White House for US 250th anniversary
Trump plans to sign his tax, spending cut bill at White House July 4 picnic
Trump announces plans to host UFC fight at White House for nation's 250th year of independence
Trump signs his tax, spending cut bill at White House July 4 picnic