Malaria Vaccines: A New Hope in Extreme Weather

A groundbreaking study conducted in Madagascar reveals that newly developed malaria vaccines, offering protection for up to 10 months, hold potential to alleviate challenges faced by disease control efforts amid extreme weather events.

Researchers point to climate change as a factor exacerbating the spread of malaria, as rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall create ideal conditions for mosquitoes, the primary transmitters of the disease.

The study, published in 'Science,' underscores the effectiveness of combining vaccines with traditional malaria interventions to sustain disease control, especially in high-risk areas following significant weather disruptions.

