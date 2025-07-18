Left Menu

Malaria Vaccines: A New Hope in Extreme Weather

A study in Madagascar found that new malaria vaccines could help mitigate the impacts of extreme weather events on disease control. These vaccines, combined with traditional methods, show promise in reducing infection rates, although vaccines alone may not be enough for comprehensive disease management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:44 IST
Malaria Vaccines: A New Hope in Extreme Weather
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study conducted in Madagascar reveals that newly developed malaria vaccines, offering protection for up to 10 months, hold potential to alleviate challenges faced by disease control efforts amid extreme weather events.

Researchers point to climate change as a factor exacerbating the spread of malaria, as rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall create ideal conditions for mosquitoes, the primary transmitters of the disease.

The study, published in 'Science,' underscores the effectiveness of combining vaccines with traditional malaria interventions to sustain disease control, especially in high-risk areas following significant weather disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025