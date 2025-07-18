Left Menu

Cardinal Pizzaballa's Humanitarian Mission in Gaza: Aid Amidst Crisis

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Jerusalem's highest-ranking Catholic official, entered Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid after Israel's strike on a local Catholic church killed three people. Despite uncertainties surrounding Israel's claims of a mistake, Pizzaballa affirmed the Catholic presence in the enclave. The mission was supported by global religious leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaza | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:38 IST
  • Gaza Strip

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the leading Catholic official in Jerusalem, embarked on a humanitarian mission to Gaza to aid victims affected by Israel's recent airstrike on Gaza's sole Catholic church. The attack resulted in three casualties and several injuries, leaving significant damage to the Holy Family Church compound.

Since Israel's military campaign against Hamas began in October 2023, the church has become a refuge for many Palestinians. Despite Israel's claim that the strike was a mistake, Cardinal Pizzaballa expressed skepticism, reaffirming the Catholic presence in Gaza for the foreseeable future. The mission included delivering food supplies, medical equipment, and facilitating evacuations.

Entry into Gaza is rare for foreign officials due to Israeli border controls, yet Pizzaballa, accompanied by Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III, succeeded in his mission, supported by Pope Leo. The Pope called for an end to the violence and expressed his commitment to aiding affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

