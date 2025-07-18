Left Menu

Pioneering Global Healthy Workplace Summit in Mumbai

Godrej Industries Group, alongside The Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces and Arogya World, hosts the first Global Healthy Workplace Summit in Mumbai on November 20-21, 2025. The event aims to address healthcare challenges globally and in India by promoting employee health, non-communicable disease prevention, and fostering healthy workplace cultures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:23 IST
Pioneering Global Healthy Workplace Summit in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time, the Global Healthy Workplace Summit and Awards will take place in Mumbai, hosted by Godrej Industries Group in collaboration with The Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces and Arogya World. Set for November 20-21, 2025, this landmark event aims to tackle healthcare challenges both in India and worldwide.

Bringing together leaders, healthcare experts, and policymakers, the summit will explore innovative strategies for employee well-being. The event will build on initiatives like integrating AI in wellness practices and aligning ESG goals with health-centric strategies.

The summit will also highlight India's premiere companies prioritizing employee health and will announce the world's Healthiest Workplaces for 2025. The focus will be on non-communicable disease prevention and the incorporation of wellness into corporate cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025