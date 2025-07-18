Pioneering Global Healthy Workplace Summit in Mumbai

For the first time, the Global Healthy Workplace Summit and Awards will take place in Mumbai, hosted by Godrej Industries Group in collaboration with The Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces and Arogya World. Set for November 20-21, 2025, this landmark event aims to tackle healthcare challenges both in India and worldwide.

Bringing together leaders, healthcare experts, and policymakers, the summit will explore innovative strategies for employee well-being. The event will build on initiatives like integrating AI in wellness practices and aligning ESG goals with health-centric strategies.

The summit will also highlight India's premiere companies prioritizing employee health and will announce the world's Healthiest Workplaces for 2025. The focus will be on non-communicable disease prevention and the incorporation of wellness into corporate cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)