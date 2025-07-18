Left Menu

Spain's Turkey Farm Faces Devastating Bird Flu Outbreak

Spain has reported a significant outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu strain at a turkey farm in Extremadura. The avian influenza has caused global disruptions in poultry supply, raising food prices and concerns about potential human transmission due to its spread to mammals.

Spain is grappling with a severe outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a turkey farm located in Extremadura, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), citing official statements from Spanish authorities.

Avian influenza, more commonly referred to as bird flu, has wreaked havoc on poultry populations globally, leading to disruptions in supply chains and soaring food prices. The jump of the virus to mammals, such as dairy cows in the United States, is alarming governments wary of potential risks to human health.

The outbreak in Spain resulted in the death of almost the entire flock of 6,895 turkeys. As a preventative measure, the 10 birds that survived were euthanized, ensuring the virus would not spread further.

