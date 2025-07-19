Left Menu

Pivoting Paths: Key Developments in Health Sector

The health landscape sees pivots as companies adjust strategies: Bristol Myers and Pfizer offer discounts on Eliquis, Newcastle University's IVF technique prevents genetic diseases, and Juul's e-cigarettes gain FDA approval. Meanwhile, PepsiCo rebrands snacks, Getinge's profits rise, and updates on Heartflow, Humana, and bird flu underline ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:29 IST
Pivoting Paths: Key Developments in Health Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to make medications more accessible, Bristol Myers and Pfizer have announced a plan to offer their blood thinner Eliquis at reduced prices directly to U.S. patients without insurance. This decision comes amid mounting pressure from government officials on pharmaceutical companies to lower drug costs. However, health experts caution that the relief may still be insufficient for many who are uninsured.

On the scientific front, a breakthrough IVF technique from Newcastle University has notably prevented inherited genetic diseases in children, offering hope to families worldwide. While permissible in the UK, the technique remains banned in the U.S., igniting discussions about the future of reproductive medicine.

Meanwhile, the FDA has approved Juul's e-cigarettes in tobacco and menthol flavors, marking a potential revival for the company. The decision follows rigorous scrutiny and challenges, spotlighting ongoing regulatory battles faced by the e-cigarette sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025