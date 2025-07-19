Pivoting Paths: Key Developments in Health Sector

In a bid to make medications more accessible, Bristol Myers and Pfizer have announced a plan to offer their blood thinner Eliquis at reduced prices directly to U.S. patients without insurance. This decision comes amid mounting pressure from government officials on pharmaceutical companies to lower drug costs. However, health experts caution that the relief may still be insufficient for many who are uninsured.

On the scientific front, a breakthrough IVF technique from Newcastle University has notably prevented inherited genetic diseases in children, offering hope to families worldwide. While permissible in the UK, the technique remains banned in the U.S., igniting discussions about the future of reproductive medicine.

Meanwhile, the FDA has approved Juul's e-cigarettes in tobacco and menthol flavors, marking a potential revival for the company. The decision follows rigorous scrutiny and challenges, spotlighting ongoing regulatory battles faced by the e-cigarette sector.

