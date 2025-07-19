Left Menu

Empowering Women's Health: Maharashtra's New Initiative

The 'Upa-Mukhyamantri Nirogi Mahila Abhiyan' is launched to promote women's health by focusing on the early detection and prevention of cervical and breast cancer through large-scale screenings across Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:47 IST
Empowering Women's Health: Maharashtra's New Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the 'Upa-Mukhyamantri Nirogi Mahila Abhiyan' on Saturday, a campaign dedicated to enhancing women's health through proactive measures.

The initiative seeks to identify and prevent diseases like cervical and breast cancer via extensive screenings. The three-month campaign plans to screen over 500,000 women across Maharashtra, particularly targeting cervical cancer, the world's second-most common cancer in women.

The program is a collaborative effort involving the Thane Municipal Corporation, the Rotary Club, and the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation. Shinde emphasized the duty to sustain the health of women in the community during the launch.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025