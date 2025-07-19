Empowering Women's Health: Maharashtra's New Initiative

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the 'Upa-Mukhyamantri Nirogi Mahila Abhiyan' on Saturday, a campaign dedicated to enhancing women's health through proactive measures.

The initiative seeks to identify and prevent diseases like cervical and breast cancer via extensive screenings. The three-month campaign plans to screen over 500,000 women across Maharashtra, particularly targeting cervical cancer, the world's second-most common cancer in women.

The program is a collaborative effort involving the Thane Municipal Corporation, the Rotary Club, and the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation. Shinde emphasized the duty to sustain the health of women in the community during the launch.