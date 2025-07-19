Chaos on Santa Monica Boulevard: Car Plows into Crowd

At least 30 individuals suffered injuries during the early hours of Saturday when a vehicle rampaged into a crowd near a club on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, according to reports from the city's fire department and local media.

Seven victims sustained critical injuries, with six others seriously hurt. The incident, which unfolded shortly before 2 a.m. local time, remains under investigation as details about the driver and the cause are yet to be disclosed.

Fire department spokesman Captain Adam VanGerpen revealed that a paramedic found a gunshot wound on one of the victims. The car initially collided with a taco truck before crashing into a valet stand and driving through a large group of people. Video evidence showed emergency services sealing off the area and transporting victims in ambulances.