Chaos on Santa Monica Boulevard: Car Plows into Crowd
In Los Angeles, a vehicle drove into a crowd outside a club on Santa Monica Boulevard, injuring over 30 people. Seven were critically injured. A paramedic discovered a gunshot wound on one patient. The car hit a taco truck before plowing into the crowd. The driver's identity remains unknown.
At least 30 individuals suffered injuries during the early hours of Saturday when a vehicle rampaged into a crowd near a club on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, according to reports from the city's fire department and local media.
Seven victims sustained critical injuries, with six others seriously hurt. The incident, which unfolded shortly before 2 a.m. local time, remains under investigation as details about the driver and the cause are yet to be disclosed.
Fire department spokesman Captain Adam VanGerpen revealed that a paramedic found a gunshot wound on one of the victims. The car initially collided with a taco truck before crashing into a valet stand and driving through a large group of people. Video evidence showed emergency services sealing off the area and transporting victims in ambulances.
ALSO READ
Tragedy on the Road: Fatal Accident Claims Lives of Vegetable Vendors
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident on Manali-Rohtang Route
Tragic Fall: Laborer's Fatal Accident at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction
Tragic Pilgrimage: Fatal Accidents Mar Kawariya Journey
Tragic Collision: Devotees' Journey Ends in Fatal Accident