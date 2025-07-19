Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh to Pave New Ground with Robotic Surgery Expertise

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:06 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government is poised for a major leap in healthcare by initiating the recruitment of specialist robotic surgeons. This step is part of a comprehensive plan to introduce robotic surgery services across the state.

According to officials, a recruitment proposal will soon be presented to the state Cabinet. Alongside performing surgeries, newly recruited experts are set to train other doctors in robotic surgical techniques. This move aims to build a skilled, future-ready healthcare workforce.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a health department meeting, reiterated his commitment to high-quality healthcare services. He emphasized the importance of modern technologies and informed that robotic surgical systems will be installed in key medical institutions to enhance medical infrastructure.

