Himachal Pradesh to Pave New Ground with Robotic Surgery Expertise
The Himachal Pradesh government is set to recruit specialist robotic surgeons, marking a significant step in advancing healthcare services. The recruitment aims to incorporate robotic surgery in the state's healthcare, with plans for new equipment installations in medical colleges. Training programs for doctors on robotic techniques are part of this initiative.
The Himachal Pradesh government is poised for a major leap in healthcare by initiating the recruitment of specialist robotic surgeons. This step is part of a comprehensive plan to introduce robotic surgery services across the state.
According to officials, a recruitment proposal will soon be presented to the state Cabinet. Alongside performing surgeries, newly recruited experts are set to train other doctors in robotic surgical techniques. This move aims to build a skilled, future-ready healthcare workforce.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a health department meeting, reiterated his commitment to high-quality healthcare services. He emphasized the importance of modern technologies and informed that robotic surgical systems will be installed in key medical institutions to enhance medical infrastructure.
