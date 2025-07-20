A Game-Changer in Malaria Prevention: India's Pioneering Vaccine

The advancement in malaria prevention comes as the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), develops a groundbreaking vaccine known as AdFalciVax. This innovative vaccine targets the plasmodium falciparum malaria strain, promising enhanced protection for individuals and communities.

In a move to accelerate the vaccine's commercialisation, the ICMR has opened a call for expressions of interest from potential partners interested in the technology transfer for AdFalciVax production. This invitation seeks to engage organisations, companies, and manufacturers eager to join the fight against malaria through cutting-edge biomedical solutions.

Endowed with the backing of ICMR's experienced scientists, this initiative promises robust support throughout the vaccine's lifecycle, encompassing planning, development, and data analysis. This collaboration reaffirms India's commitment to leading global health innovation and combating malaria.

