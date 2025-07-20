Health Headlines: FDA Panel Rejects PTSD Drug, Getinge Tops Profits, Bird Flu Hits Spain

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel has opposed the efficacy of a PTSD treatment combining Otsuka Pharma's brexpiprazole and Viatris' Zoloft. The panel, echoing FDA staff views, voted 10-1 against the drug combination's efficacy, casting doubt on its treatment capabilities for PTSD.

Getinge has reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit fueled by organic sales growth. The Swedish medical equipment manufacturer, which generates significant revenue from the U.S., plans to mitigate tariff impacts through various strategies, leading to a nearly 7% rise in its shares on the European stock index.

A Texas federal judge dismissed Humana's lawsuit challenging the downgrade of its Medicare star ratings by the U.S. health department. The court ruled that Humana did not exhaust all pre-litigation options. Separately, Spain's report of an H5N1 bird flu outbreak on a turkey farm raises concerns about food supply and potential human transmission risks.

