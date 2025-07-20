Left Menu

Health Headlines: FDA Panel Rejects PTSD Drug, Getinge Tops Profits, Bird Flu Hits Spain

The FDA panel voted against Otsuka's PTSD drug combination with Zoloft, questioning its efficacy. Getinge surpassed profit estimates, seeking solutions to tariff impacts. Humana's lawsuit on Medicare ratings was dismissed, while an H5N1 bird flu outbreak hit a Spanish turkey farm, exacerbating global food supply concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 10:27 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel has opposed the efficacy of a PTSD treatment combining Otsuka Pharma's brexpiprazole and Viatris' Zoloft. The panel, echoing FDA staff views, voted 10-1 against the drug combination's efficacy, casting doubt on its treatment capabilities for PTSD.

Getinge has reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit fueled by organic sales growth. The Swedish medical equipment manufacturer, which generates significant revenue from the U.S., plans to mitigate tariff impacts through various strategies, leading to a nearly 7% rise in its shares on the European stock index.

A Texas federal judge dismissed Humana's lawsuit challenging the downgrade of its Medicare star ratings by the U.S. health department. The court ruled that Humana did not exhaust all pre-litigation options. Separately, Spain's report of an H5N1 bird flu outbreak on a turkey farm raises concerns about food supply and potential human transmission risks.

