Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

In a significant move, Amazon announced on Monday its plans to invest an additional €18 billion ($21 billion) in Spain to expand its data centers and enhance artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. This decision brings Amazon's total investment in Spain to €33.7 billion.

The announcement followed a meeting between Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and David Zapolsky, Amazon's chief global affairs and legal officer, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Zapolsky emphasized that the investment aims to support up to 30,000 jobs through 2035.

Zapolsky highlighted Spain as the 'AI epicentre' for Amazon's operations in Europe. This comes after last year's announcement by Amazon's AWS unit to invest €15.7 billion in data centers in the northeastern Aragon region, projected to create an average of 17,500 jobs per year at local companies through 2033.