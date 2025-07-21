The Controversial Truth About Spinal Cord Stimulators

Spinal cord stimulators, electrical devices implanted surgically to manage chronic pain, are under scrutiny as recent studies question their effectiveness. Despite their widespread use and high cost, these devices have not demonstrated significant benefits when compared to a placebo, even though they promise to reduce reliance on harmful medications like opioids.

A comprehensive review by Cochrane in 2023, along with several prior studies, has revealed that these devices do not deliver notable pain relief in either short or medium term. This raises important concerns about their efficacy and the risks involved, such as severe adverse events and the necessity for corrective surgeries which are alarmingly high, affecting about a quarter of the patients.

Australian regulators have recently imposed restrictions on the use of spinal cord stimulators due to ongoing safety and performance issues. This includes some devices being banned and others subjected to stringent monitoring. The public is advised to be cautious of misinformation online and to seek advice from independent sources when considering such medical implants.

