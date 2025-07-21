Left Menu

South Asia's Ultra-Processed Food Consumption: A Dietary Dilemma

A study analyzing ultra-processed food intake among South Asians reveals that 75% of individuals in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and north India consume these foods regularly. Conducted by researchers from various universities, the study links dietary habits with sociodemographic factors, offering insights for targeted dietary interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The consumption of ultra-processed foods is alarmingly prevalent across South Asia, according to a recent study. Researchers found that three-fourths of participants in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and north India reported indulging in these foods within just 24 hours before the survey.

The investigation, conducted by experts from the University of Cambridge and partners in South Asia, highlighted the sociological trends tied to food choices. The findings were published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal and revealed similar patterns in south India and Pakistan, where 41 per cent admitted to eating ultra-processed items.

Common ultra-processed foods include sugary drinks, biscuits, packaged snacks, and breakfast cereals, with significant variances noticed between age groups and marital status. The data, sourced from over 60,700 individuals, provides crucial insights for designing public health interventions aimed at combating dietary-related health issues in the region.

