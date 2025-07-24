Left Menu

Lupin Secures USFDA Nod for Critical Diabetes Medications

Lupin has received USFDA approval for generic diabetes medications, specifically Liraglutide Injection and Glucagon for Injection. Manufactured in Nagpur, these drugs are anticipated to enhance patient access. Liraglutide aims to control glycemia and generated $458 million in sales, while Glucagon addresses severe hypoglycemia with $124 million in sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:49 IST
Lupin Secures USFDA Nod for Critical Diabetes Medications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Drug maker Lupin announced on Thursday that it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic medications aimed at treating diabetes.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Lupin's abbreviated new drug applications for two products: Liraglutide Injection single-patient-use prefilled pens and Glucagon for Injection vials, both crucial for diabetes management.

Both products will be manufactured at Lupin's injectable facility in Nagpur, contributing to enhanced patient access and reaffirmation of the company's commitment to critical therapies. Liraglutide Injection, which mirrors Novo Nordisk's Victoza, had substantial sales of $458 million, while Glucagon, similar to Eli Lilly's version, reached $124 million in the US market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025