Lupin Secures USFDA Nod for Critical Diabetes Medications

Drug maker Lupin announced on Thursday that it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic medications aimed at treating diabetes.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Lupin's abbreviated new drug applications for two products: Liraglutide Injection single-patient-use prefilled pens and Glucagon for Injection vials, both crucial for diabetes management.

Both products will be manufactured at Lupin's injectable facility in Nagpur, contributing to enhanced patient access and reaffirmation of the company's commitment to critical therapies. Liraglutide Injection, which mirrors Novo Nordisk's Victoza, had substantial sales of $458 million, while Glucagon, similar to Eli Lilly's version, reached $124 million in the US market.

