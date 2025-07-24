Lupin Secures USFDA Nod for Critical Diabetes Medications
Lupin has received USFDA approval for generic diabetes medications, specifically Liraglutide Injection and Glucagon for Injection. Manufactured in Nagpur, these drugs are anticipated to enhance patient access. Liraglutide aims to control glycemia and generated $458 million in sales, while Glucagon addresses severe hypoglycemia with $124 million in sales.
- Country:
- India
Drug maker Lupin announced on Thursday that it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic medications aimed at treating diabetes.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Lupin's abbreviated new drug applications for two products: Liraglutide Injection single-patient-use prefilled pens and Glucagon for Injection vials, both crucial for diabetes management.
Both products will be manufactured at Lupin's injectable facility in Nagpur, contributing to enhanced patient access and reaffirmation of the company's commitment to critical therapies. Liraglutide Injection, which mirrors Novo Nordisk's Victoza, had substantial sales of $458 million, while Glucagon, similar to Eli Lilly's version, reached $124 million in the US market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lupin
- USFDA
- diabetes
- medications
- Liraglutide
- Glucagon
- Nagpur
- generic
- approval
- market
ALSO READ
Deluge Alert: Schools Shut in Nagpur Amid Heavy Rains
Nagpur Grapples with Torrential Rains: Schools Closed Amid Safety Concerns
Heavy Rains Paralyze Nagpur: CM Fadnavis Monitors Response Efforts
Western Coalfields Limited: Nagpur's Taxpayer Champion
Tragic Pool Incident: Elderly Man Drowns in Nagpur