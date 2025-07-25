Left Menu

Doctors' Strike Strains NHS Amidst Pay Dispute

Thousands of doctors in England went on a five-day strike demanding better pay, which the British Medical Association argues has seen a 20% real-terms cut since 2008. The strike, which disrupted patient care, was part of ongoing actions to address pay and working conditions. The NHS faced increased challenges in managing care during this period.

London | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:07 IST
In a significant development, thousands of doctors from England's National Health Service commenced a five-day strike on Friday, protesting against pay conditions they deem inadequate. The industrial action, which the government warns will seriously disrupt patient care, is the latest move in an ongoing conflict over compensation.

Resident doctors, crucial to hospital operations, mobilized outside health facilities after negotiations with government officials collapsed. Despite assurances that emergency services would remain accessible, the strike threatens to exacerbate existing patient care delays.

The doctors' union, represented by the British Medical Association, claims a severe erosion of pay value over the years, contending that some medical professionals earn less than their assistants. While the government insists it has improved pay rates, the impasse continues, with appeals for further negotiations on working conditions.

