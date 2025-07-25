Doctors' Strike Strains NHS Amidst Pay Dispute

In a significant development, thousands of doctors from England's National Health Service commenced a five-day strike on Friday, protesting against pay conditions they deem inadequate. The industrial action, which the government warns will seriously disrupt patient care, is the latest move in an ongoing conflict over compensation.

Resident doctors, crucial to hospital operations, mobilized outside health facilities after negotiations with government officials collapsed. Despite assurances that emergency services would remain accessible, the strike threatens to exacerbate existing patient care delays.

The doctors' union, represented by the British Medical Association, claims a severe erosion of pay value over the years, contending that some medical professionals earn less than their assistants. While the government insists it has improved pay rates, the impasse continues, with appeals for further negotiations on working conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)