Left Menu

Delhi Intensifies Mosquito Control Efforts in 2025

In 2025, Delhi's mosquito-control efforts saw a substantial increase, with 2.26 crore house inspections conducted, a rise from 1.89 crore in 2024. Enhanced vector surveillance and legal enforcement marked the city's commitment to control vector-borne diseases. Public cooperation remains crucial to eliminate breeding sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:53 IST
Delhi Intensifies Mosquito Control Efforts in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has significantly ramped up its mosquito-control strategy in 2025, as evidenced by the increased number of house inspections. Between January 1 and July 19, more than 2.26 crore homes were inspected, marking a notable rise from 1.89 crore in 2024. Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reported a surge in both inspections and legal notices issued for mosquito breeding conditions.

The city's expanded operations also include a dramatic escalation in insecticide spraying, with 5.36 lakh homes treated in 2025 compared to 2.23 lakh the previous year. This represents a remarkable 140% increase and signifies the administration's proactive approach to tackling mosquito breeding.

In terms of legal enforcement, the MCD has issued 64,424 notices and launched 11,949 prosecutions related to mosquito-breeding infractions in 2025. The introduction of larvivorous fish in stagnant water bodies also forms part of the biological control strategies. Officials emphasize public involvement in eradicating stagnant water to support these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025