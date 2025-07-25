Delhi Intensifies Mosquito Control Efforts in 2025

Delhi has significantly ramped up its mosquito-control strategy in 2025, as evidenced by the increased number of house inspections. Between January 1 and July 19, more than 2.26 crore homes were inspected, marking a notable rise from 1.89 crore in 2024. Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reported a surge in both inspections and legal notices issued for mosquito breeding conditions.

The city's expanded operations also include a dramatic escalation in insecticide spraying, with 5.36 lakh homes treated in 2025 compared to 2.23 lakh the previous year. This represents a remarkable 140% increase and signifies the administration's proactive approach to tackling mosquito breeding.

In terms of legal enforcement, the MCD has issued 64,424 notices and launched 11,949 prosecutions related to mosquito-breeding infractions in 2025. The introduction of larvivorous fish in stagnant water bodies also forms part of the biological control strategies. Officials emphasize public involvement in eradicating stagnant water to support these efforts.

