Left Menu

Reimagining Mental Health in India: The Impact of the India Mental Health Alliance

The India Mental Health Alliance (IMHA) has emerged to address the fragmented and inaccessible mental healthcare system in India. Established in 2023, this network of 215 organizations works toward embedding mental health into daily realities, fostering collaboration, and building capacity to transform India's mental health landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:52 IST
Reimagining Mental Health in India: The Impact of the India Mental Health Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The India Mental Health Alliance (IMHA) is making strides in transforming India's mental healthcare landscape since its inception in 2023. This national network of 215 member organizations aims to address the fragmented and urban-centric access to mental health resources by fostering collaboration and building capacity at various organizational levels.

The Alliance is anchored in a holistic framework that sees mental health not just as a health issue but as a developmental one. By bringing together diverse organizations—from grassroots mental health collectives to educational and climate initiatives—IMHA connects mental health to climate, gender, education, and livelihoods, embedding care into the everyday systems that shape our lives.

IMHA's first year has seen significant outreach, with initiatives such as the Therapist's Compass and the Knowledge Centre providing training and resources to over 2,800 mental health professionals. The alliance continues to foster partnerships and encourage systemic investment in mental health, aiming to build a sustainable and responsive ecosystem across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025