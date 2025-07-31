Reimagining Mental Health in India: The Impact of the India Mental Health Alliance

The India Mental Health Alliance (IMHA) is making strides in transforming India's mental healthcare landscape since its inception in 2023. This national network of 215 member organizations aims to address the fragmented and urban-centric access to mental health resources by fostering collaboration and building capacity at various organizational levels.

The Alliance is anchored in a holistic framework that sees mental health not just as a health issue but as a developmental one. By bringing together diverse organizations—from grassroots mental health collectives to educational and climate initiatives—IMHA connects mental health to climate, gender, education, and livelihoods, embedding care into the everyday systems that shape our lives.

IMHA's first year has seen significant outreach, with initiatives such as the Therapist's Compass and the Knowledge Centre providing training and resources to over 2,800 mental health professionals. The alliance continues to foster partnerships and encourage systemic investment in mental health, aiming to build a sustainable and responsive ecosystem across India.

