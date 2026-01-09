DMDK’s Strategic Alliance Waiting Game

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth declared that her party would establish an electoral partnership with a party that respects it, aiming for success in the forthcoming elections. The announcement was made during the 'Makkal urimai meetpu maanadu 2.0' (People's Rights Retrieval conference 2.0) in Veppur.

Premalatha remarked that despite intense curiosity about the DMDK's alliance strategy, she had reached a decision following discussions with party members. However, she emphasized patience, stating that the alliance will be revealed at an optimum time.

She noted the lack of announcements from the ruling party and the main opposition regarding their alliances, suggesting there is no need for DMDK to rush its disclosure.