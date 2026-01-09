Left Menu

DMDK’s Strategic Alliance Waiting Game

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth announced her party's strategy to form an electoral alliance with a party that offers mutual respect, aiming for a winning coalition. The decision, though made with her party, will be disclosed at an appropriate time, amidst anticipation from various quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore(Tn) | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:49 IST
DMDK’s Strategic Alliance Waiting Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth declared that her party would establish an electoral partnership with a party that respects it, aiming for success in the forthcoming elections. The announcement was made during the 'Makkal urimai meetpu maanadu 2.0' (People's Rights Retrieval conference 2.0) in Veppur.

Premalatha remarked that despite intense curiosity about the DMDK's alliance strategy, she had reached a decision following discussions with party members. However, she emphasized patience, stating that the alliance will be revealed at an optimum time.

She noted the lack of announcements from the ruling party and the main opposition regarding their alliances, suggesting there is no need for DMDK to rush its disclosure.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

 India
2
US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic relations after Maduro's capture, reports AP.

US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic r...

 Global
3
Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Family on Jharkhand Road

Tragedy Strikes Family on Jharkhand Road

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026