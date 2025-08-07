Left Menu

Marzi and FITTR Revolutionize Elderly Wellness with HART Smart Ring Partnership

Marzi by Primus and FITTR have partnered to enhance wellness for seniors in India. Using the HART Smart Ring, they provide real-time health insights and personalized wellness programs. This collaboration addresses the growing elderly population's needs, focusing on healthspan improvement through expert guidance, data-driven insights, and community support.

Marzi and FITTR Revolutionize Elderly Wellness with HART Smart Ring Partnership
In a groundbreaking partnership, Marzi by Primus and FITTR have joined forces to transform senior health and wellness in India. Aiming to empower the elder demographic, this collaboration leverages the HART Smart Ring to deliver real-time health insights tailored to seniors' unique biological needs.

The initiative targets India's rapidly growing elderly population, anticipated to double by 2050. Through data-driven wellness programs, the partnership addresses the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, ensuring proactive healthcare becomes a cornerstone of elder living.

With a commitment to personalized and preventive care, Marzi and FITTR are revolutionizing senior living. Their integrated approach, bolstered by AI and healthcare technology, promises seniors a future of independence, health, and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

