Left Menu

Revolutionizing Ration Distribution: India's Mission Saksham Leverages Facial Recognition

The Ministry of Women and Child Development reported that over 3.69 crore beneficiaries have undergone facial recognition and e-KYC verification for the Take Home Ration scheme. The initiative, part of Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, aims to tackle malnutrition and ensure efficient ration distribution through advanced technological solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:34 IST
Revolutionizing Ration Distribution: India's Mission Saksham Leverages Facial Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Ministry of Women and Child Development announced that more than three-fourths of beneficiaries registered for the Take Home Ration (THR) scheme have completed the facial recognition and e-KYC verification process. This is part of Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, which seeks to combat malnutrition through enhanced service delivery.

Face capturing and e-KYC of 3.69 crore beneficiaries—75.12 per cent of the 4.91 crore registered—have been completed as of August 5, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, informed the Lok Sabha. The verification initiative is an integral component of the programme that also addresses dietary needs of various demographics.

Launched as a pilot in August 2024, the facial recognition module is now used for mandatory verifications, ensuring effective distribution even in areas with low connectivity. The system incorporates robust data protection standards, safeguarding sensitive information while remaining accessible to all eligible beneficiaries to break the intergenerational malnutrition cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025