Revolutionizing Ration Distribution: India's Mission Saksham Leverages Facial Recognition

On Friday, the Ministry of Women and Child Development announced that more than three-fourths of beneficiaries registered for the Take Home Ration (THR) scheme have completed the facial recognition and e-KYC verification process. This is part of Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, which seeks to combat malnutrition through enhanced service delivery.

Face capturing and e-KYC of 3.69 crore beneficiaries—75.12 per cent of the 4.91 crore registered—have been completed as of August 5, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, informed the Lok Sabha. The verification initiative is an integral component of the programme that also addresses dietary needs of various demographics.

Launched as a pilot in August 2024, the facial recognition module is now used for mandatory verifications, ensuring effective distribution even in areas with low connectivity. The system incorporates robust data protection standards, safeguarding sensitive information while remaining accessible to all eligible beneficiaries to break the intergenerational malnutrition cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)