New Parenting Guide Bridges Knowledge Gap for Newborn Care

In a bid to assist parents navigating the early days of newborn care, two senior neonatologists from Army Hospital R&R Delhi have released a comprehensive guide. Titled 'Care of Newborn Baby, a Handy Guide,' the book was officially launched by NITI Aayog member Dr. Vinod Paul on Thursday.

Authored by Dr. Shankar Narayan and Dr. Subhash Chandra Shaw, the book emerges as a crucial resource amidst changing family dynamics and the scarcity of elder support in nuclear families. It addresses common parental concerns and dispels misinformation often encountered in both outpatient departments and post-natal settings.

Published by the National Book Trust, the guide selects frequently asked parental questions and provides them with reliable answers, aiming to equip parents with the right knowledge to confidently care for their newborns.

(With inputs from agencies.)