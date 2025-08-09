Rethinking the Ban: The Case for E-Cigarettes in India's Public Health Policy
AIIMS-Delhi researchers advocate revisiting India's e-cigarette ban, emphasizing their potential role in smoking cessation. They highlight how the UK's harm-reduction approach contrasts with India's complete ban, which may drive illicit sales. Researchers urge policy updates aligned with current evidence to ensure effective public health practices.
AIIMS-Delhi researchers have urged a reconsideration of India's ban on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), arguing that e-cigarettes can serve as effective smoking cessation tools. They suggest this ban could push demand into illegal markets, hindering public health efforts.
In a recent commentary in JCO Global Oncology, oncologists Dr. Abhishek Shankar and Dr. Vaibhav Sahni highlighted divergent policies, noting the UK's pragmatic harm-reduction strategy encourages regulated e-cigarette use as a lesser evil compared to smoking. They argue that India's strict approach could be leading to unforeseen negative consequences.
Despite the ban, illicit ENDS sales persist in India, potentially compromising public safety and accessible cessation options. The researchers call for evidence-based policy reviews to support ongoing public health initiatives and ensure individuals access necessary cessation aids within a robust regulatory framework.
