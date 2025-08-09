Left Menu

Trio Wounded in Times Square Shooting: Suspect in Custody

A shooting incident in New York's Times Square resulted in three individuals being wounded. The NYPD has one suspect in custody and has recovered a firearm. The victims, now in stable condition, were involved in a verbal altercation with the shooter before the incident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:17 IST
Trio Wounded in Times Square Shooting: Suspect in Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the bustling heart of New York City, a shooting incident unfolded in Times Square, leaving three people wounded, according to the New York Police Department on Saturday.

The injured include an 18-year-old female, a 19-year-old male, and a 65-year-old male, all of whom are currently hospitalized in stable condition. A 17-year-old male suspect has been detained, and authorities have recovered a firearm at the scene.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. ET, following a verbal altercation between one of the victims and the suspect. As investigations continue, it is unclear if the shooter and the victims were acquainted. Mass shootings are not uncommon in the United States, highlighting the pervasive issue of gun availability.

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025