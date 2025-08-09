Trio Wounded in Times Square Shooting: Suspect in Custody

In the bustling heart of New York City, a shooting incident unfolded in Times Square, leaving three people wounded, according to the New York Police Department on Saturday.

The injured include an 18-year-old female, a 19-year-old male, and a 65-year-old male, all of whom are currently hospitalized in stable condition. A 17-year-old male suspect has been detained, and authorities have recovered a firearm at the scene.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. ET, following a verbal altercation between one of the victims and the suspect. As investigations continue, it is unclear if the shooter and the victims were acquainted. Mass shootings are not uncommon in the United States, highlighting the pervasive issue of gun availability.