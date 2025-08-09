Delhi High Court Orders Notice for AAMC Staff Before Job Termination
The Delhi High Court has mandated the Delhi government to provide Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics staff two months' notice before any job termination prior to March 31, 2026. This decision aims to protect contractual workers amid the transition to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under the new BJP government.
The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to give a two-month termination notice to staff members of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC) if their services are ended before March 31, 2026. This ruling addresses a petition from AAMC staff concerned about terminations and replacements with other contractual employees.
Justice Prateek Jalan issued this order in response to the petition, which highlighted the lack of termination notice amid changes in healthcare management. The staff has been working on a contractual basis and sought assurance against abrupt job loss.
The case coincides with a governmental shift to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, part of a broader national healthcare initiative. The Delhi government confirmed no final decision has been made to end AAMC employment, despite conversions of some clinics. Amid concerns, Delhi's Chief Minister assured staff of positions within the new healthcare facilities.
