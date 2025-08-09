Breakthrough in Battle: Compound 3b Restores Antibiotic Efficacy Against Superbugs

In a groundbreaking advance against antibiotic resistance, IIT-Roorkee researchers have crafted a new drug candidate named Compound 3b. This development is reported to significantly enhance the efficacy of antibiotics against drug-resistant bacteria, according to an official release.

Under the guidance of Ranjana Pathania from IIT Roorkee's Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, the research team joined forces with Norwegian collaborator Annette Bayer from UiT Tromso. Together, they have created a novel molecule that supports the antibiotic Meropenem in combating infections caused by KPC-2-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae, a WHO-listed superbug.

According to Pathania, the innovative molecule offers a promising solution to antimicrobial resistance, one of the pressing health challenges of contemporary times. Preliminary tests show that Compound 3b efficiently neutralizes resistance mechanisms, demonstrating potent therapeutic impact in preclinical models. This molecule functions as a β-lactamase inhibitor, preventing enzymes from degrading crucial antibiotics. Notably, it has proven to be both specific and safe for human cells, working effectively with Meropenem in laboratory and animal trials to reduce lung infections.

