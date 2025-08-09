Left Menu

Breakthrough in Battle: Compound 3b Restores Antibiotic Efficacy Against Superbugs

Researchers at IIT-Roorkee have developed a new molecule, Compound 3b, that revives the potency of the antibiotic Meropenem against KPC-2-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae. This innovation is a crucial step in combating antibiotic resistance, achieving successful results in preclinical trials and offering hope against global superbug threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:07 IST
Breakthrough in Battle: Compound 3b Restores Antibiotic Efficacy Against Superbugs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking advance against antibiotic resistance, IIT-Roorkee researchers have crafted a new drug candidate named Compound 3b. This development is reported to significantly enhance the efficacy of antibiotics against drug-resistant bacteria, according to an official release.

Under the guidance of Ranjana Pathania from IIT Roorkee's Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, the research team joined forces with Norwegian collaborator Annette Bayer from UiT Tromso. Together, they have created a novel molecule that supports the antibiotic Meropenem in combating infections caused by KPC-2-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae, a WHO-listed superbug.

According to Pathania, the innovative molecule offers a promising solution to antimicrobial resistance, one of the pressing health challenges of contemporary times. Preliminary tests show that Compound 3b efficiently neutralizes resistance mechanisms, demonstrating potent therapeutic impact in preclinical models. This molecule functions as a β-lactamase inhibitor, preventing enzymes from degrading crucial antibiotics. Notably, it has proven to be both specific and safe for human cells, working effectively with Meropenem in laboratory and animal trials to reduce lung infections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025