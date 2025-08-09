Vinay Prasad Rejoins FDA Leadership

In a swift return to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Vinay Prasad resumes his role as director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. This move comes after he briefly left the agency following his appointment in May by FDA Commissioner Marty Makary.

Prasad's quick reinstatement was confirmed by U.S. Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon in a statement to Reuters, noting that the FDA had requested his comeback.

Known for his critical views on pandemic measures like vaccine and mask mandates, Prasad continues to be a significant figure in the medical and regulatory landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)