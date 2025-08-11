Left Menu

Tragic End: Couple's Battle with Illness Ends in Suicide

A couple from Rajasthan, both suffering from critical illnesses, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in their home. A suicide note revealed their prolonged health struggles as the reason for their tragic decision. They requested authorities not to disturb their family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:54 IST
Tragic End: Couple's Battle with Illness Ends in Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A couple in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, battling critical health issues, allegedly ended their lives by hanging from a ceiling fan. Authorities found a suicide note explaining their prolonged illness as the catalyst for their decision. Identified as Lalchand Dhakad, 65, and Sita Bai, 60, the couple was discovered by family members on Monday morning.

The couple's note highlighted the long-term illness they endured, which led them to their tragic choice. Sita Bai suffered from severe paralysis, while her husband faced critical health problems as well. They urged the police not to hassle their family members regarding their decision, said police official Vishnu Singh.

Following a post-mortem examination, police handed over their bodies to relatives and registered a case of accidental death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The incident sheds light on the struggles faced by individuals with chronic illnesses and the dire outcomes that can ensue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025