Tragic End: Couple's Battle with Illness Ends in Suicide

A couple in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, battling critical health issues, allegedly ended their lives by hanging from a ceiling fan. Authorities found a suicide note explaining their prolonged illness as the catalyst for their decision. Identified as Lalchand Dhakad, 65, and Sita Bai, 60, the couple was discovered by family members on Monday morning.

The couple's note highlighted the long-term illness they endured, which led them to their tragic choice. Sita Bai suffered from severe paralysis, while her husband faced critical health problems as well. They urged the police not to hassle their family members regarding their decision, said police official Vishnu Singh.

Following a post-mortem examination, police handed over their bodies to relatives and registered a case of accidental death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The incident sheds light on the struggles faced by individuals with chronic illnesses and the dire outcomes that can ensue.

