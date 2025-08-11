Crisis and Care: Tripura Speaker's Medical Journey

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, aged 72, underwent emergency brain surgery following a serious cerebral stroke on August 8. After initial care at a local private hospital, he was transferred on Monday to a Bengaluru facility for further treatment, according to his family.

A medical team from AIIMS, New Delhi, visited the Speaker during the weekend. Experts from the team, alongside local treating doctors, reviewed Sen's case and agreed that the initial response, including brain decompression surgery, was appropriately handled, stated the ILS hospital bulletin.

Dr Arijit Sen, the Speaker's son, confirmed that his father's vital functions are normal following the surgery. Responding to political criticism regarding the choice of private medical care over a state institution, Dr Sen asserted that the treatment decisions were family-based, emphasizing that politics should not overshadow medical events.

