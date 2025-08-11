Left Menu

Crisis and Care: Tripura Speaker's Medical Journey

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen underwent emergency surgery following a serious cerebral stroke. After initial treatment in a private hospital, he was transferred to a Bengaluru facility for advanced care. His son, Dr Arijit Sen, confirmed his stable condition and defended treatment decisions amid political criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:50 IST
Crisis and Care: Tripura Speaker's Medical Journey
  • India

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, aged 72, underwent emergency brain surgery following a serious cerebral stroke on August 8. After initial care at a local private hospital, he was transferred on Monday to a Bengaluru facility for further treatment, according to his family.

A medical team from AIIMS, New Delhi, visited the Speaker during the weekend. Experts from the team, alongside local treating doctors, reviewed Sen's case and agreed that the initial response, including brain decompression surgery, was appropriately handled, stated the ILS hospital bulletin.

Dr Arijit Sen, the Speaker's son, confirmed that his father's vital functions are normal following the surgery. Responding to political criticism regarding the choice of private medical care over a state institution, Dr Sen asserted that the treatment decisions were family-based, emphasizing that politics should not overshadow medical events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

