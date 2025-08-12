Tragedy at CDC: A Violent Protest Against Vaccine Mis-Information

A shocking incident unfolded at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta as a man opened fire, blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for his mental health struggles. The assault resulted in the death of a police officer and extensive property damage.

Shooter Patrick Joseph White reportedly fired over 180 rounds, shattering as many as 150 windows in the CDC campus before security halted his attack. Tragically, White's life ended following the confrontation, though details of his death remain unclear.

The attack has sparked concerns over the potential impact of vaccine misinformation on mental health and public safety, with prominent figures weighing in on the implications of misleading claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)