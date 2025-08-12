Left Menu

Tragedy at CDC: A Violent Protest Against Vaccine Mis-Information

A man blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for causing his depression opened fire at the CDC headquarters, causing extensive damage. One police officer died, and the shooter, Patrick Joseph White, was also killed. Social media disinformation and anti-vaccine rhetoric are alleged to contribute to such violent acts.

Tragedy at CDC: A Violent Protest Against Vaccine Mis-Information
A shocking incident unfolded at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta as a man opened fire, blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for his mental health struggles. The assault resulted in the death of a police officer and extensive property damage.

Shooter Patrick Joseph White reportedly fired over 180 rounds, shattering as many as 150 windows in the CDC campus before security halted his attack. Tragically, White's life ended following the confrontation, though details of his death remain unclear.

The attack has sparked concerns over the potential impact of vaccine misinformation on mental health and public safety, with prominent figures weighing in on the implications of misleading claims.

