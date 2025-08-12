Left Menu

Crackdown on Rotten Meat: Public Health at Risk in Kashmir Valley

Authorities in Kashmir have launched a major crackdown on vendors selling rotten and adulterated meat. Joint raids by the Srinagar Police and Food Safety Department resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of unfit meat products, aiming to protect public health and enforce food safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir's authorities have initiated a significant operation targeting vendors selling unhygienic meat, posing serious health risks. Raids were conducted across Srinagar on Tuesday, during which numerous quantities of decomposed and adulterated meat were seized by the joint task force of the Srinagar Police and the Food Safety Department.

As part of this extensive crackdown, the police collaborated with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to raid a cold-storage facility in Parimpora, where rotten meat was discovered and confiscated for violating food safety regulations. This operation underscores the region's commitment to ensuring public health and compliance with rigorous food safety standards.

The authorities have identified key suspects, including Abdul Hameed Kuchay and Arif Ahmad Shah, believed to be orchestrating the supply of decomposed meat to local establishments. Legal actions are underway, with further inspections planned, as law enforcement vows to maintain vigilance for the public's health and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

