Assam Launches Major Campaign to Tackle Rising HIV Infections

With new HIV cases rising in Assam, the government launched a state-level awareness campaign. Health Minister Ashok Singhal emphasized the threat of high-risk behaviors and rejected HIV rehabilitation centers, advocating for skill development instead. The campaign aims to spread awareness across 3,000 villages covering 25 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to increasing HIV infections in Assam, the state government initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign. The launch event was presided over by Health Minister Ashok Singhal at the Martyrs' Memorial Park Convention Centre in Sonitpur district.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Singhal warned against the perils of high-risk behaviors such as unprotected sex and drug use, citing them as primary causes of HIV transmission. He stressed the importance of lifestyle choices and advocated for the establishment of skill development centers over HIV rehabilitation centers.

The campaign, announced by National Health Mission Director Lakshmanan S, aims to curb the resurgence of HIV cases by reaching out to 3,000 villages across 25 districts. It includes an array of activities such as sensitization meetings, educational campaigns, and health camps offering free HIV testing, treatment, and counseling services.

