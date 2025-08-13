Uttar Pradesh Ramps Up Biosecurity Amid Bird Flu Threat

In response to the looming threat of avian influenza, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed extensive biosecurity measures across the state on Wednesday. Enhanced security protocols, regular sanitization, and health checks are to be implemented in zoos, bird sanctuaries, national parks, wetlands, and cow shelters.

Further, staff are to receive training in detecting and curbing bird flu, and are to be supplied with appropriate protective equipment. These measures are in line with central and state guidelines, including potential blow-torching of facilities if required, and comprehensive diet inspections for animals.

In addition, Adityanath emphasized close monitoring of poultry farms and their products, while instructing the Health Department to study the virus's potential impact on humans. Coordination with national health bodies ensures timely action against the disease's spread.

