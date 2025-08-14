A Recipe for Disaster: School Lunch Scandal in Indonesia

In the largest food poisoning incident linked to Indonesia's free meals program, over 360 people in the Central Java town of Sragen have fallen ill after consuming school lunches. This program, a cornerstone of President Prabowo Subianto's administration, has faced scrutiny following several similar outbreaks since its launch in January.

Sragen government chief Sigit Pamungkas confirmed that 365 individuals were affected, and authorities are awaiting lab tests on food samples to identify the cause. In the meantime, medical expenses for those impacted will be covered. Wizdan Ridho Abimanyu, a student, described symptoms that pointed to food poisoning, consistent with reports from peers on social media.

The tainted meal included turmeric rice, omelette ribbons, fried tempeh, cucumber and lettuce salad, apple slices, and milk, which were prepared in a centralized kitchen for multiple schools. As a precaution, food distribution from the implicated kitchen has been halted. The National Nutrition Agency, responsible for the program, has enhanced operational standards to avert further incidents.

