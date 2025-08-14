Left Menu

Eli Lilly Raises UK Price of Mounjaro Amid US-EU Price Shift

Eli Lilly is significantly increasing the UK list price of its weight-loss and diabetes drug, Mounjaro, by up to 170%. This move comes in response to U.S. pressure to raise prices in Europe, allowing for price reductions in the U.S. The price change won't affect NHS prescriptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:40 IST
Eli Lilly Raises UK Price of Mounjaro Amid US-EU Price Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eli Lilly & Co. is set to increase the list price of its weight-loss and diabetes treatment, Mounjaro, in the UK by as much as 170%, marking a strategic response to pressure from the United States to elevate European drug prices for reductions in the domestic market.

The price adjustment, effective from September, will see the cost of a month's supply of the highest dose rise from £122 to £330 for private buyers. However, this hike will not impact those receiving Mounjaro through the British National Health Service (NHS), which maintains a separate pricing agreement.

Eli Lilly's decision underscores the pharmaceutical industry's navigation of shifting U.S. policies under President Donald Trump, who aims to achieve pricing parity between the U.S. and other markets. The company continues to collaborate with private UK healthcare providers to ensure availability amidst these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Nuclear and wind power drive long-term economic Growth in BRICS nations

How digital technology, governance and behaviour shape better cities

Explainable AI delivers transparent, high-precision identification of marine microplastics

Financial, supply and hesitancy barriers slow vaccine progress in MENA region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025