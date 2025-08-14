Eli Lilly Raises UK Price of Mounjaro Amid US-EU Price Shift

Eli Lilly & Co. is set to increase the list price of its weight-loss and diabetes treatment, Mounjaro, in the UK by as much as 170%, marking a strategic response to pressure from the United States to elevate European drug prices for reductions in the domestic market.

The price adjustment, effective from September, will see the cost of a month's supply of the highest dose rise from £122 to £330 for private buyers. However, this hike will not impact those receiving Mounjaro through the British National Health Service (NHS), which maintains a separate pricing agreement.

Eli Lilly's decision underscores the pharmaceutical industry's navigation of shifting U.S. policies under President Donald Trump, who aims to achieve pricing parity between the U.S. and other markets. The company continues to collaborate with private UK healthcare providers to ensure availability amidst these changes.

