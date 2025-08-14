Left Menu

Cholera Crisis in Darfur: A Deadly Spread Amidst Chaos

A cholera outbreak is wreaking havoc in Darfur, claiming 40 lives and sickening over 2,300 in the past week. Poor sanitation, water shortages, and a crumbling healthcare system exacerbate the crisis as civil war continues in Sudan. Doctors Without Borders highlights the dire situation and urgent need for aid.

An alarming cholera outbreak is ravaging Darfur, resulting in 40 fatalities and infecting over 2,300 individuals within just one week, according to a report by Doctors Without Borders on Thursday. The dire situation stems from acute water shortages and the collapse of the healthcare system amid Sudan's ongoing conflict.

The current outbreak, described by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) as the worst Sudan has witnessed in years, has seen a total of 99,700 suspected cases and over 2,470 deaths reported since July 2024. Efforts to curb the disease, including vaccination campaigns, are hampered by poor hygiene and massive displacements due to intensified fighting in Darfur and Kordofan regions.

Exacerbated by heavy rains, the crisis has led to contaminated sewage systems, worsening the spread of the disease. In Tawila, North Darfur, the situation is particularly dire with 380,000 people forced to flee to avoid conflict, overcrowding the medical facilities. MSF aims to launch a vaccination campaign, coordinating with WHO to supply 400,000 doses, in hopes of controlling this rampant health emergency.

