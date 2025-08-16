Empowering Women: Sakhi Suraksha Scheme Distributes Menstrual Cups in Mandya

In a stride towards women's empowerment and environmental conservation, nearly 2,200 menstrual cups have been distributed in Mandya as part of the 'Sakhi Suraksha' scheme, announced Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge.

Kharge shared on the social media platform X that the move, supported by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, seeks to enhance awareness regarding menstrual cup usage among rural women. These long-term reusable cups are part of an effort to prevent environmental damage.

The initiative, currently in its first phase, initially targeted Asha workers, who will educate households about the benefits of menstrual cups. Future phases aim to include Anganwadi workers, school staff, and women's cooperative society members. Kharge emphasized the natural and dignified aspect of menstruation.

(With inputs from agencies.)