WHO and Partners Launch Global Minimum Service Package to Scale Mental Health Aid in Crises

With more than 300 million people worldwide requiring humanitarian assistance due to armed conflicts, climate change, political instability, and recurring natural disasters, the mental health needs of affected populations have reached unprecedented levels. Recognizing this urgent challenge, the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with UNICEF, UNHCR, UNFPA, and a coalition of humanitarian partners, has developed the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Minimum Service Package (MSP).

The MSP is now a widely recognized framework for guiding humanitarian actors in delivering essential mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) in emergency settings. By outlining a clear set of priorities and offering evidence-based tools, the MSP aims to ensure that affected communities receive rapid, effective, and coordinated mental health interventions.

A Timely Tool for Humanitarian Action

“In emergencies, decisions need to be made quickly, and funding needs to be allocated, so that priority actions can be taken,” said Dévora Kestel, Director a.i. of the Department of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health at WHO. “The MSP gives guidance to coordinate essential activities to ensure they reach the affected people.”

Humanitarian emergencies often overwhelm existing health and social systems, leaving individuals vulnerable to trauma, anxiety, depression, and other psychosocial challenges. The MSP helps humanitarian actors, from medical staff to aid organizations, identify which mental health and psychosocial support activities should be prioritized across different sectors, ranging from health and education to protection and community services.

Key Resources Within the MSP

The package provides a structured set of seven core resources to strengthen mental health responses in emergencies:

Minimum Service Package (MSP) Guide : A step-by-step handbook outlining urgent MHPSS activities to implement during crises, supported by best-practice standards and tools.

MSP Workshop Package : A training toolkit, complete with facilitator guides and practical exercises, to build awareness and capacity among humanitarian workers.

MSP Sector-Specific Quick Start Guides : Tailored resources enabling the integration of MHPSS into different sectors such as education, health, shelter, and protection.

MSP Monitoring and Evaluation Indicator Bank : A structured list of indicators to track impact, reach, and quality of services, ensuring accountability and evidence-based programming.

Multi-Sectoral MHPSS Assessment Toolkit : Instruments for conducting situational analyses, mapping needs, and tailoring interventions to local contexts.

Mapping and Assessment Report Repository : A searchable global database of MHPSS assessments and reviews, designed to share knowledge and avoid duplication.

MHPSS Training Database: A global platform cataloging both online and in-person training opportunities, accessible by type, duration, method, and language.

Interagency Collaboration and Global Impact

The development of the MSP was spearheaded by WHO and UNICEF, in partnership with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), and an extensive network of humanitarian organizations. Financial support was provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO).

This joint initiative underscores the growing international recognition that mental health is a core component of humanitarian response, not a secondary concern. By promoting coordinated approaches, the MSP ensures that MHPSS activities can be rapidly deployed, scaled, and sustained in the most challenging contexts.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Mental Health in Global Emergencies

Workshops to train humanitarian roster members have already been piloted in countries such as Türkiye, providing frontline responders with the skills and tools needed to implement MSP interventions effectively. The goal is to expand its adoption globally, creating a more standardized and robust approach to mental health support in emergencies.

As humanitarian crises intensify worldwide, the MSP represents a significant step toward ensuring that affected populations are not only physically protected but also supported mentally and emotionally. By embedding mental health and psychosocial care into emergency responses, WHO and its partners are paving the way for more resilient, compassionate, and sustainable humanitarian action.