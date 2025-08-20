Left Menu

Ayush Industry on Track for $200 Billion Target

The Ayush industry is advancing towards a $200 billion target, supported by research councils and statutory bodies. Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlights its rapid growth and global reach, especially through initiatives like Yoga Day and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. There's a focus on promoting holistic healthcare and traditional practices worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:50 IST
Ayush Industry on Track for $200 Billion Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayush industry is steadily advancing towards a $200 billion milestone, bolstered by robust research councils, statutory bodies, and national institutes, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav announced. His remarks came during a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday.

Jadhav, who chaired the meeting, emphasized that a dedicated Parliamentary Consultative Committee has been established for the first time since the Ministry of Ayush became independent in 2014. This move aims to facilitate focused discussions on Ayush-related matters and enhance the ministry's impact on promoting holistic healthcare globally.

The meeting underscored the Ayush industry's significant growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notable initiatives like the International Day of Yoga 2025 exemplified this growth, drawing global participation. MPs proposed increasing public awareness, expanding Ayush Wellness Centres, and integrating traditional healing practices to dispel myths surrounding traditional medicine systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025