Ayush Industry on Track for $200 Billion Target

The Ayush industry is steadily advancing towards a $200 billion milestone, bolstered by robust research councils, statutory bodies, and national institutes, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav announced. His remarks came during a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday.

Jadhav, who chaired the meeting, emphasized that a dedicated Parliamentary Consultative Committee has been established for the first time since the Ministry of Ayush became independent in 2014. This move aims to facilitate focused discussions on Ayush-related matters and enhance the ministry's impact on promoting holistic healthcare globally.

The meeting underscored the Ayush industry's significant growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notable initiatives like the International Day of Yoga 2025 exemplified this growth, drawing global participation. MPs proposed increasing public awareness, expanding Ayush Wellness Centres, and integrating traditional healing practices to dispel myths surrounding traditional medicine systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)