Natco Pharma Launches Exclusive Generic for Pulmonary Hypertension

Natco Pharma announced the launch of Bosentan tablets, a generic medication for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), in the United States. The 32 mg oral suspension drug targets high blood pressure in the lungs and provides a cost-effective alternative to Tracleer tablets by Actelion Pharmaceuticals US Inc.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company enjoys a 180-day exclusivity due to its first-to-file status. In collaboration with its marketing partner, Lupin Ltd, Natco serves pediatric patients aged three years and older with this new product.

According to industry estimates, Bosentan tablets for oral suspension generated sales of approximately USD 10 million over a 12-month period in the U.S. However, Natco Pharma's stock showed a minor dip of 0.53 percent, trading at Rs 888.55 on the BSE on the announcement day.

