Mosquito Terminator Train: Delhi's New Defender Against Diseases

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in collaboration with Northern Railway, has initiated a significant public health venture by launching a 'Mosquito Terminator Train' from New Delhi railway station.

The train, flagged off by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, carries a specially equipped truck with a power sprayer to release anti-larval chemicals along the railway tracks. This initiative targets areas typically inaccessible for manual intervention, covering a 50-60 metre radius on both sides of the railway tracks.

MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar emphasized that while the campaign will continue until September, its success largely depends on public participation in preventing water stagnation near homes. The effort complements the current drive, which has already seen a reduction in dengue cases compared to last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)