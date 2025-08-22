Left Menu

Cashless Care Crisis: AHPI vs Bajaj Allianz

The Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI) has urged its members in north India to cease cashless treatment for Bajaj Allianz policyholders. This follows complaints about outdated rates and unilateral deductions. AHPI seeks to resolve issues amicably, emphasizing fair healthcare service costs.

In a significant move affecting the insurance sector, the Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI) has instructed its members in northern India to halt cashless treatment services for policyholders of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company starting September 1.

The decision comes after hospitals raised concerns over the insurer's refusal to adjust reimbursement rates in line with medical inflation while pressuring institutions to cut tariffs established under old contracts. According to AHPI, delays in payments and unilateral deductions have further strained relationships.

Bajaj Allianz, expressing surprise, stated its ongoing efforts to engage with AHPI for the best interests of customers. Meanwhile, AHPI reaffirms its commitment to provide affordable, quality healthcare and seeks constructive engagements with insurers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

