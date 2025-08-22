Cashless Care Crisis: AHPI vs Bajaj Allianz

In a significant move affecting the insurance sector, the Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI) has instructed its members in northern India to halt cashless treatment services for policyholders of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company starting September 1.

The decision comes after hospitals raised concerns over the insurer's refusal to adjust reimbursement rates in line with medical inflation while pressuring institutions to cut tariffs established under old contracts. According to AHPI, delays in payments and unilateral deductions have further strained relationships.

Bajaj Allianz, expressing surprise, stated its ongoing efforts to engage with AHPI for the best interests of customers. Meanwhile, AHPI reaffirms its commitment to provide affordable, quality healthcare and seeks constructive engagements with insurers.

