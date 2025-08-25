Pune Hospital Under Scrutiny after Donor-Recipient Deaths

The recent death of a woman who donated part of her liver to her husband following his death has ignited outrage, prompting the Pune Municipal Corporation and state health department to investigate. Notices have been issued to Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital for detailed explanations regarding the incident.

In response, the hospital stated it would provide the required information and cooperate with authorities, emphasizing transparency and patient care standards. Assistant health officer Suryakant Devkar confirmed the hospital must submit explanations within 24 hours.

Amid claims of medical negligence, the hospital defended its actions, explaining that both surgeries adhered to standard protocols. The recipient, a high-risk patient, suffered cardiogenic shock post-surgery, leading to his death. The donor later succumbed to an infection, further fueling allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)