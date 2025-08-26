Left Menu

U.S. Faces Criticism Over Delayed Disclosure of Screwworm Case

The U.S. confirmed its first human screwworm case in Maryland, sparking concerns over transparency and potential livestock impact. Following reports by Reuters, the delay in disclosure by health agencies has been criticized as eroding public trust. Economic concerns loom as screwworm could severely affect cattle production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 04:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 04:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Maryland Department of Health announced that the first human case of travel-associated New World screwworm infestation in the United States has resolved successfully, with no evidence of transmission to others. However, this incident has raised concerns among ranchers about transparency, as screwworm larvae can pose a significant threat to livestock.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the infection on August 4, involving a traveler from El Salvador. The delay in revealing this information, only confirmed on Sunday, has drawn criticism from industry leaders who claim it undermines trust in public health responses to potential outbreaks.

Cattle futures shifted downward in response to fears of broader infections among livestock, while the USDA holds back on confirming animal cases this year. Meanwhile, the agency is investing heavily in sterile-fly facilities to combat the pest, in an effort to preserve the nation's cattle economy, which faces its smallest herd size in decades.

