U.S. Faces Criticism Over Delayed Disclosure of Screwworm Case

The Maryland Department of Health announced that the first human case of travel-associated New World screwworm infestation in the United States has resolved successfully, with no evidence of transmission to others. However, this incident has raised concerns among ranchers about transparency, as screwworm larvae can pose a significant threat to livestock.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the infection on August 4, involving a traveler from El Salvador. The delay in revealing this information, only confirmed on Sunday, has drawn criticism from industry leaders who claim it undermines trust in public health responses to potential outbreaks.

Cattle futures shifted downward in response to fears of broader infections among livestock, while the USDA holds back on confirming animal cases this year. Meanwhile, the agency is investing heavily in sterile-fly facilities to combat the pest, in an effort to preserve the nation's cattle economy, which faces its smallest herd size in decades.