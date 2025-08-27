Left Menu

Mizoram's Struggle: Combatting the Drug Menace

Over the past five years, Mizoram has lost 351 individuals, including 46 women, to drug abuse, notably heroin. Aizawl district reported the highest fatalities. Various drugs worth Rs 152.43 crore were seized, reflecting the region's battle against drug trafficking, predominantly from Myanmar. Authorities plan an intensified campaign with local support.

In a startling revelation, Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Minister, Lalnghinghlova Hmar, informed the assembly that over the last five years, the state faced a troubling drug crisis with 351 deaths, including 46 women, attributed to drug abuse.

The minister responded to Mizo National Front member K Laldawngliana's query, revealing that heroin claimed 78 lives, while a cocktail of drugs was responsible for 273 deaths from 2020 to August 2023. Aizawl, the capital, recorded the highest toll with 274 deaths.

Authorities seized significant quantities of narcotics, including heroin and methamphetamine, valued at Rs 152.43 crore. As the state intensifies its fight against drug trafficking, Chief Minister Lalduhoma pointed to the 'Golden Triangle' as a major source of narcotics infiltrating the region.

