Tragic Discovery Unravels: Infant's Head Found at Hospital Sparks Investigation

The Punjab Police have arrested the father of an infant whose severed head was found at Rajindra Hospital. A dog was seen carrying the head near the hospital's Ward number 4. The baby's body, a stillborn, was handed to the father, who discarded it in a garbage bin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:52 IST
The Punjab Police have taken the father of an infant into custody after the child's severed head was discovered at Rajindra Hospital. The gruesome finding came to light when a dog was observed carrying the head near Ward 4, prompting swift action from authorities.

A probe into this disturbing incident was initiated by Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh on Tuesday. Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Varun Sharma, shed light on the case, revealing that a woman had delivered a stillborn baby in the hospital's maternity ward.

According to hospital protocol, the infant's body was entrusted to the father, Girdhari Lal, for final rites. However, instead of proceeding with the last rites, Lal reportedly wrapped the baby's body in a plastic cover and discarded it in the hospital's garbage bin. The investigation has reached a conclusion, with the father's arrest, confirmed by police official Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

